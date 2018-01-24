Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday said it will introduce a new service that will connect Singapore and Melbourne to New Zealand's capital city, Wellington.

The new service will be introduced as part of a restructuring of existing Singapore-Canberra-Wellington flights, which will see the Canberra-Wellington flights de-linked and Canberra served on a daily basis, up from the existing four times per week, the airline said in a statement on its website.

The new Singapore-Melbourne-Wellington service will be operated four times per week as SQ247 starting May 3. Return services will be operated as SQ248 on a Wellington-Melbourne-Singapore routing.

Flights will be operated with 266-seat Boeing 777-200s fitted with 38 Business Class seats and 228 Economy Class seats.

Also on May 1, SIA will launch a new daily service to Australia's capital city, Canberra, via Sydney. Flights will be operated as SQ288 on a Singapore-Sydney-Canberra routing.

SIA first launched services from Singapore to Canberra and Wellington in September 2016. It also became the first airline to operate regularly scheduled international flights to and from Australia's capital city.