Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday announced a partnership with LASALLE College of the Arts as the city-state's flagship carrier steps up efforts to boost its digital capabilities.

The collaboration involves engaging final year students from LASALLE's School of Spatial & Product Design in a competition to come up with key design concepts, layout plans and an interior design proposal for SIA's Innovation Lab, the company said in a statement.

The Innovation Lab is expected to open around the middle of 2018, where students will also be able to apply skills which they have learnt theoretically to a practical setting.

SIA last year unveiled its first major overhaul across cabin classes of its Airbus SE A380s since 2007, with new seats in first, business, premium economy and economy class.

The airline is moving to invest in a more modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, to help cut costs with its competition from the Chinese and Middle Eastern rivals.

SIA, in October, announced a deal with Boeing for the purchase its 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

The airline said the Innovation Lab will complement SIA's comprehensive digital transformation, under which the airline is advancing its digital capabilities and leveraging on emerging technologies to redefine the air travel experience for customers.

"Through this unique partnership with LASALLE, we look forward to tapping into the minds of bright young students while also providing them an opportunity to showcase their design abilities and apply what they have learnt in the classroom to a real-world setting," said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Corporate Planning Lee Wen Fen in a statement.