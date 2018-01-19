Singapore Airlines (SIA) is one of the least fuel-efficient airline, according to an analysis of 20 major airlines operating nonstop passenger flights across the Pacific.

SIA performs below the industry average for the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger-kilometre it emits, the analysis showed on Thursday.

Singapore Airlines, SKYTRAX's second-best airline in the world, uses Airbus A350-900, A380-800, and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on its flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

SIA's A380, configured with either 379 or 441 seats, is the least fuel-efficient aircraft in its fleet, with an average of 304 passengers per flight.

Also Read: Singapore police arrests employee of UK firm Intertek in Shell oil heist

If an additional 50 passengers flew on each A380 flight, then the aircraft's fuel efficiency metric would increase from 24 to 27 passengers-kilometre per liter of fuel.

Of the 20 airlines analysed, 12 had a fuel efficiency above the industry average. Singapore Airlines' score, which was the same as four of the other airlines, was the fourth-lowest in the analysis.

The Transpacific Airline Fuel Efficiency Ranking by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) exposed the Volkswagen emissions scandal in 2014.

It modelled fuel burn for the airlines using flight schedule and detailed operational data in 2016.

The report's authors say the study builds on its earlier work comparing U.S. and European carriers that found airlines with more fuel-efficient aircraft, less premium seating and higher passenger- and freight-load factors operated the most efficient flights.