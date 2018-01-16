Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380 aircraft will now serve London and Hong Kong destinations starting next month.

Singapore Airlines unveiled its first major overhaul across cabin classes of its Airbus SE A380s since 2007, with new seats in first, business, premium economy and economy class.

The introduction of the new cabin products – in Suites, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class - followed four years of development involving extensive customer feedback.

Starting February 16, the aircraft will operate Singapore - London on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the company said in a statement.

From February 17 to April 5, it will operate London - Singapore. With effect from April 7, the new aircraft will be scheduled to operate London-Singapore on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Singapore Airlines new cabin products had been unveiled early in November and debuted on December 18, 2017 during the travel to Sydney following the delivery of the first of five new A380s being acquired from Airbus.

The new cabin products will initially be fitted in the five new A380s, following which retrofit work will commence on 14 aircraft that are already in service.

The new cabin products seat up to 471 customers in four classes, with six in Suites, 78 in Business Class, 44 in Premium Economy Class and 343 in Economy Class.