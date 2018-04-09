Singapore Airlines was ranked as the best airline in the world in the annual Travellers' Choice Awards by travel site TripAdvisor.

On Monday, TripAdvisor said in a press release that Singapore Airlines was also recognised as the world's best first class and economy carrier. The travel site rated Qatar Airways as the best business class carrier, while Air New Zealand was named as the highest for premium economy class.

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, said that the national carrier was "honoured" to receive the title of best airline in the world.

"The award is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our thousands of staff all around the world, who focus their attention every day on ensuring that Singapore Airlines remains competitive on a global level," he added.

The American travel site used an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide to determine the award winners among the list of 69 airlines. It took over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights to decide the final winners.

Here's the list of the top 10 airlines globally: