India's customs department arrested a crew member of the Singapore Airlines at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after he was reportedly caught smuggling gold, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Customs officials recovered 1,048g of gold worth 3.1 million rupees (S$64,011) after searching the suspect and this was his second attempt, the report said.

The crew member was planning to hand over the gold chain and bangle to an agent at a hotel in Delhi for which he was supposed to get S$500.

Gold was in the form of chain and bangles and the accused was wearing it under his uniform to avoid detection, the report said citing a customs officer.

Singapore airlines confirmed that a member of its cabin crew operating on Singapore Airlines flight SQ-402 on January 22 was detained by Delhi Customs authorities.

The incident comes days after a Jet Airways flight attendant was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle out $480,200 out of India.

Deveshi Kulshreshtha, 25, has reportedly smuggled forex on at least seven previous occasions before getting caught on board a Delhi-Hong Kong flight on January 9.

Separately, a Chinese man was also arrested by Customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 52 lakh at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.