The Singapore actor, Aloysius Pang, who was seriously injured during a SAF (Singapore Police Force) training exercise in New Zealand on January 19, required another surgery as his condition deteriorated.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Wednesday that the current condition of Corporal First Class (NS) Pang is quite critical and he is now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). They added that the third surgery was done on Tuesday, at around 11.54 pm at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton.

The 28-year-old celebrity is an Armament Technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery and had been taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior at the Waiouru training area in New Zealand.

The day he was admitted to the hospital, Pang underwent abdominal surgery. Then on Monday, January 21 a follow-up relook operation was completed at around 11 am.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital's chief of trauma and acute care surgery, Dr Teo Li Tserng, had been working with the Waikato Hospital medical staffs to provide the best care for Pang, said MINDEF. The ministry and SAF also stated that they will provide support to the family of the injured. As reported, the family have flown to New Zealand.

Dasmond Koh, the co-founder of NoonTalk Media, which manages Pang said in an Instagram post that although the second operation was a success, CFC (NS) Pang's health condition decorated a few hours later. He also added in the post, "Everyone is waiting for Aloysius' condition to improve... He will get better."

The actor started his acting career at the age of nine and at the 2016 Star Awards, he was named as one of the top 10 popular male artists. He also received the Best Newcomer Award at the 2015 Star Awards.

On January 5, before joining the SAF training exercise in New Zealand, Pang wrote in an Instagram post in Chinese that "Off to serve our country. Back at the end of the month! May not be able to post much when I'm there" and added, "wait for my return."