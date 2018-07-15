A 21-year-old police officer was taken to the hospital after his vehicle and a car collided with each other at a traffic junction on Saturday morning, July 14.

The accident took place at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok Reservoir Road. As reported a local resident, who was just passing by took some pictures of the aftermath of the accident. Those pictures showed that the railing on the centre road divider was damaged due to the accident.

Later, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 11.03 am. When the officers reached the accident spot they found the 21-year-old injured police officer at the scene. As he needed treatment for minor injuries, officials took him to Changi General Hospital, located at 2 Simei Street 3, which is almost nine to 11 minutes away from the accident location.

The police investigation is still going on.

While almost every day on or two accidents are still happening inside the city, Singapore Annual Road Traffic Situation 2017 report claimed otherwise. The report stated that the road safety situation has improved in 2017 compared to the previous year. It also claimed that last year there were few road accidents and the number of fatal accidents and fatalities fell to an all-time low. The numbers showed that the fatal accidents decreased to 118 cases in last year from 140 cases in 2016.