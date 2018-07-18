Singapore is keen to build its own cybersecurity capabilities, as it is more exposed than many other countries to cyberattacks and as part of its strategy, a new academy to train cybersecurity professionals has come up recently.

Announced last Septemberby then acting Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) will develop the new academy in partnership with leading industry groups to train those in government and critical information infrastructure (CII) sectors.

Opened recently, the academy is partnering with US-based cybersecurity vendor FireEye to provide training in incident response and malware analysis. FireEye's incident response training is designed to build capabilities to effectively defend against cyberattacks on computer systems and rapidly detect and respond to cyber threats.

The Government is also planning to launch the Cybersecurity Awards to recognise outstanding cybersecurity professionals, enterprises and students who have made "significant contributions" to the ecosystem. Here is a glance at some of the courses the academy is currently offering:

Full Qualification courses:

Short courses:

Cyber Security for Non-IT Professionals (2 days)

Cyber Security Range Essentials (3 days)

Fundamentals of Ethical Hacking and Defences (2 days)

Criminal Law and Cyber Crime (half day)

Confidential Information, Privacy and Personal Data Protection (half day)

Customised courses: