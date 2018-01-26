Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 99 suspected drug offenders in a five-day island-wide operation from January 21 to 26. About 570g of cannabis, 268g of Ice, 46g of heroin, 30g of ketamine, 62 Ecstasy tablets, 56 Erimin-5 tablets, 12 Yaba tablets, methadone and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) have been seized, which are worth more than S$52,000.

The operation, conducted with the Singapore Police Force and the Health Sciences Authority, covered areas like Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Clementi, Geylang, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

Perhaps the most significant arrest was that of a 34-year-old Singaporean man who was hiding in the vicinity of Rangoon Road. During his arrest on January 22, 2018, officers found about 268g of Ice, 89g of cannabis, 10g of ketamine, 62 Ecstasy tablets, 50 Erimin-5 tablets, 12 Yaba tablets and a bottle of liquid suspected to be liquid 'Ecstasy'. One of the Ice packs was concealed like a chocolate snack.

Various drug paraphernalia was also found at the man's unit, along with three digital weighing scales. Police arrested another 36-year-old suspected drug offender from the same place. The haul of drugs there has an estimated price of S$34,000.

In another drug-related arrest on January 25, CNB officers nabbed a 56-year-old suspected drug trafficker in a multi-storey carpark near Woodlands Ring Road. The man had about 28g of cannabis and 13g of heroin on him.

Officials also searched the man's home and found about S$18,000 worth of drugs, including 451g of cannabis, 25g of heroin, two methadone bottles, a digital weighing scale and a bottle containing what might be controlled drugs.

Investigation is still going on into the drug activities of all the arrested people.