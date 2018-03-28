Singapore's Housing and Development Board said on Wednesday that nearly 900,000 HDB households will receive S$126 million worth of Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebate from April to January next year.

Depending on the HDB flat type, each eligible Singaporean household will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebate in total.

HDB said in a press release that the households will get a rebate every three months, with the first in April. They will also be getting the same in July, October and January 2019.

Those households, which are eligible, will receive a letter from end-March with more details of the S&CC rebate.

In February, the S&CC rebate was first announced during Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget statement. He said that eligible households living in 1- and 2-room flats will receive 3.5 months of rebate, while those staying in 3- and 4-room flats will receive 2.5 months of rebate.

In case of households in 5-room flats, the rebate will be two months. Heng said that people living in executive and multi-generational flats will get 1.5 months rebate. Reportedly, the Government will spend S$126 million on these rebates that will be disbursed on a quarterly basis.

At present, most of the Singaporean households pay between S$19.50 and S$95 per month for S&CC. According to reports, the collected money is used to pay town council expenses like cleaners' wages, pest control, the maintenance and replacement of lifts.

In the financial year of 2017, 880,000 households received S$120 million worth of rebates.