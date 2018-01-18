A 9-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a car at Geylang East Ave 1 on Wednesday in Singapore. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the child was taken conscious to KK Hospital for treatment.

The police said that they were informed about the accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 3.50 pm. Channel NewsAsia reported that the boy was hit by the car when he was using a zebra crossing. Due to the impact of the vehicle, he became trapped underneath the vehicle.

According to Channel NewsAsia, the injured child is still being treated in the hospital. However, he is in a stable condition now. The police said that the investigations are still going on.