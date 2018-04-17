An elderly man was injured after an accident that took place in Yishun on Monday morning. The officials rushed him immediately to the hospital for treatment.

Later police said that they were alerted about the accident that involved a bus and an electronic scooter at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Street 21 at around 11.21 am. A police spokesman said that the 86-year-old rider was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 7 minutes away from the accident location.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) came to know about the incident at around 11.23 am and when they reached the destination, the injured man was conscious. The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive the victim, as is the case in most of the serious injury cases. The elderly scooter rider has received multiple injuries.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident was posted online showing the personal mobility device under the front of the bus No. 811. The photo also showed the registration number plate of the bus that is SG51250.

The picture also showed a crack on the bus windscreen, which was caused by the collision. The image also captured the paramedics, who were assisting the injured man at the scene.

SBS Transit's senior vice-president for corporate communications Tammy Tan said the company has apologised for the accident. He said their immediate priority is the well-being of the injured e-scooter rider, and are in contact with his family to render assistance. He said the transit company is assisting the police in their investigation.

Singapore road management is the responsibility of both the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police (TP). While LTA provides road-related facilities for users and ensures the safety of vehicles, TP is responsible for enforcing traffic regulations, publicity, and education.

