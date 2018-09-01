Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an island-wide anti-drug operation, between August 27 and August 31 and rescued a three-month-old child, who was with two suspected drug offenders in a unit at Telok Blangah Crescent on Wednesday, August 29.

In a news release, CNB stated that the officers arrested total 82 suspected drug offenders and seized about 165g of 'Ice', 91g of New Psychoactive Substances, 14g of heroin, 3g of ketamine, nine 'Ecstasy' tablets, six Erimin-5 tablets and three bottles containing methadone.

The operation was supported by the Singapore Police Force and the raids took place in several areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Boon Lay, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers raided the unit in Telok Blangah Crescent and arrested two Singaporeans, a 25-year-old male suspected drug trafficker and a 24-year-old female suspected drug abuser. The officers also found the infant, who is believed to be the child of the female offender. The Bureau has revealed that after the raid thy recovered a total of about 32g of 'Ice' from the unit.

After an initial investigation, the officers came to know that the female suspect had continued to abuse 'Ice' during her pregnancy and even after the child was born. Later, CNB stated that they have worked with the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Child Protective Service to provide the baby with a better life and to ensure that she receives the proper care by an extended family member.

Two days later, on Friday, August 31 CNB arrested a 30-year-old suspected drug trafficker in the vicinity of Jalan Tenteram. Initially, this Singaporean drug offender refused to comply with lawful orders given by the officers and started to punch the officers. He also tried to choke one of the officers but, CNB took the necessary steps to restrain him and took the man into custody.

The Singaporean male suspect was passed out following the arrest and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Later, the officers searched his car and found 25g of 'Ice', a small packet of ketamine, one Erimin-5 tablet and several improvised drug-smoking apparatuses.

In the news release, CNB added that the five officers assaulted received outpatient treatment and the police are investigating the assault. The investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested alleged offenders are going on.