Singapore police have arrested eight people from Hougang Avenue 9, who were engaged in a "settlement talk" on January 31. Police took to Facebook to inform the public about the arrest.

According to the Hougang neighbourhood police centre (NPC), they were alerted by about a case of the possible fight by concerned residents on Wednesday evening, following which officers rushed to the spot. The miscreants were detained after police found evidence relating to a settlement talk. The subjects are currently assisting in investigations.

NPC also shared a picture in the post where the detainees are seen sitting down and police officers surrounding them.

However, the main catch comes later. NPC, in the Facebook post, very wittily called itself the 'only ONE "Gang and Big Brother"' of Hougang and promises to never allow anyone else disrupt the peace of their neighbourhood.

The post has garnered more than 4.1k reactions and has been shared 3,274 times. People liked the humour and flooded the post with comments like ' Big Brother - Hougang NPC-

Thank you for keeping the peace. Good job!!', 'Totally love their saying.' and 'This post makes me laugh... #batmantune'

Check out the post here:

Here are some more funny comments: