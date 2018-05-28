An elderly woman was hit by an SBS Transit bus on Sunday morning, May 27 in Lavender. Even though she was taken to the hospital, she died due to her serious injuries.

The police officers were alerted to the accident on the same day at around 5.45 am that took place in Lavender Street, in the direction of Crawford Street. When the officers found the unconscious injured woman, they immediately took her to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, which is almost 10 to 12 minutes away from the accident location. But, the 77-year-old woman could not survive and died during her treatment.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Singapore Civil Defence Force has said the hospital was on standby mood, which usually happens during serious accident cases. The reports also revelled the name of the deceased pedestrian, who was identified as Madam Li Niangquan.

The victim of this accident used to stay alone. So, when her brother Li Shunan, 70, felt worried after knowing that she had gone alone and thought that Niangquan might have lost her way towards home.

The brother of the deceased kept some bread outside hee Whampoa home on Saturday, May 26 at around 5 pm while going to work at a coffee shop, where he works as an assistant. When he was returning from his workplace at around 11 pm, he noticed that those were still outside his sister's door. He immediately lodged a missing complaint to the police station.

Li received a call from police on Sunday morning at around 9 am and he was asked to visit the Tan Tock Seng Hospital to identify a body, as the police report and the accident case had similarities. When Li went to the hospital, he found that the accident victim was his sister. Later, the police told him about the accident that happened at a traffic junction.

The brother of the woman, Li said that he hopes to see some witnesses, who will take a step ahead to describe what exactly happened on the road. As per reports he also stated that Niangquan loved to exercise and sometimes she used to take long walks also. Her neighbours also mentioned that she used to chat with the volunteers at a nearby senior activity centre and addressed her as a friendly and kind human being.

Tammy Tan, the senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit said on Monday that after the accident they suspended the bus driver and the company is cooperating with the police to investigate the case. Tan also said they are sorry for the unexpected incident and the company officials are providing requires assistance to the family of the deceased pedestrian.

This is the second case of a road accident that caused the death of a pedestrian. Earlier, on Thursday, May 24, a six-year-old boy died at National University Hospital after he was hit by an SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 and stuck under the wheel. The body of the minor was sent to his homeland India.