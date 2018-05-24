About 7-year-old boy pinned under an SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 on Thursday morning and died after he was taken to the hospital. The accident happened when the victim was crossing the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the traffic accident at around 9.07 am on Thursday and when they reach the location, the officers found the boy, who sustained severe injuries under the wheel of the bus.

SCDF officer used immediately used their rescue tools to extricate the minor. Reports stated that the victim was unconscious when the officers took him to the National University Hospital (NUH), located at 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road, which is almost 18 to 20 minutes away from the accident spot.

A Singapore resident, Charlie Lim told Channel News Asia that he saw the boy was rescued by the SCDF officials. He also said that the mother of the victim was standing by the side of the bus and she was in extreme shock. Many friends and present police officers were consoling her after the accident, which took place at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 towards Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Later, at around 10.15 am SMRT alerted on the SMRT Connect app that the bus service 983 will not be available in three bus stops in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 and Avenue 6 due to an accident. Margaret Teo, the Vice President for corporate communications of the transportation company said that their team has gone to visit the family of the injured boy at the hospital to provide their support and required assistance.

She also said that SMRT is cooperating with the police in their investigation. In addition, she added that the company apologised for the accident and they are very sad for what happened.

The police spokesman later said that the local residents are asked not to circulate images or videos of the deceased during the accident, out of respect for his family.

This is the second accident in the country that involved an SMRT bus. Earlier, on May 11 an SBS Transit bus and an SMRT bus collided at a Bukit Batok bus stop, situated at the opposite of the German European School and this accident caused injuries to 33 people.