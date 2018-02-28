A 7-year-old child was injured in an accident involving a car and a taxi along Compassvale Drive in Singapore on Wednesday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the child, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

SCDF told Channel NewsAsia that it received a call at 7.17 am about the incident. The police said that the injured was a passenger in the car.

Several photos that were circulated on social media showed a blue ComfortDelgro taxi near a curb in the middle of a junction and a car on its right side. The footage showed that the front portion of the car was smashed.

According to the police, the investigations are still going on.

A recent report said that the overall road safety situation in Singapore had improved in the first half of 2017. There was a considerable decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities, since 2012 when the country started a Safe Ride campaign.

In the first half of 2017, the number of traffic fatalities decreased by 7.6 percent to 61, from 66 in the same period of 2016, said the report. Even the number of fatal accidents during the first half of 2017 decreased by 9.1 percent to 60, from 66 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by about 5.3 percent to 3,820 in the first half of 2017, from 4,034 in the same period in 2016, said the report. However, there were quite a number of reported accident deaths in January 2018.