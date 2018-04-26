Police arrested a 69-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief by fire at Woodlands Ring Road on Tuesday, April 24.

Reports stated that the local police officers were alerted to the incident of a rubbish bin fire that took place at Blk 668 Woodlands Ring Road on Tuesday. They took immediate action to put out the fire and arrested the man within an hour after identifying the alleged suspect through ground enquiries and footage from police cameras.

During the interrogation, police officers found a lighter, that they seized as an evidence. However, further investigation is going on.

Under Singapore Penal Code Section 435, whoever commits mischief by fire or any explosive substance, intending to cause, or knowing it to be likely that he or she will thereby cause, damage to any property, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 436 states that whoever commits mischief by fire or any explosive substance, intending to cause, or knowing it to be likely that he or she will thereby cause, the destruction of any building which is ordinarily used as a place for worship, or for the administration of justice, or for the transaction of public affairs, or for education, or art, or for public use or ornament, or as a human dwelling, or as a place for the custody of property, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.