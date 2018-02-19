A 67-year-old was cycling across a zebra crossing in Jurong West when a car hit the man. Singapore police are investigating the incident that took place last week.

According to reports, police said that on Thursday, February 13 at around 5.49 pm they came to know about the incident that happened in Jurong West Avenue 2, in the direction of Jurong West Avenue 4.

The cyclist was conscious and taken to National University Hospital, located at 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road, for medical observation.

According to reports, an eyewitness of the accident has provided a dashboard camera footage to the alleged son of the cyclist named Tham Yiep Soon. Later he posted the video on Facebook.

Tham said that his father always warns him to take necessary precautions during crossing the road and on the day of the accident too he followed the rules before crossing.

He said that his father raised his hand to signal his intention to cross the road and the car which captured the entire accident stopped and provided a way to move.

Tham mentioned that his main concern is to have his father recover from the serious condition, as he is admitted to intensive care unit.

The video which recorded the accident showed that Tham's father was dressed up in white while riding his cycle. He was seen to raise his hands for giving a signal before crossing the zebra crossing.

It was a silver Toyota, which has appeared in the right lane and knocked the bicycle, which left the cyclist injured.

This is the second such accident which took place in a span of two days. A 28-year-old female cyclist became a victim of the road accident when she was hit by a bus at Upper Bukit Timah Road on February 14.

Singapore Road Safety Council has released some rules and regulations, which should be followed by a cyclist in Singapore to maintain own safety on the road.