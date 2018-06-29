Singapore police launched a three-day long island-wide search operation and arrested 102 people for their alleged involvement in scamming cases. The operation started on Monday, June 25 to nab those suspected criminals, who are aged between 14 and 70.

The police said that 67 men and 35 women were taken into custody for their suspected involvement in 286 scam cases, which involved more than $507,000.

The officers also stated on Thursday that their initial investigation has shown that in some of these cases, the culprits brought Carousell accounts from other users to use them to cheat the victims. Police also added that scammers used those accounts when those were registered under their actual owners.

However, police mentioned that if the investigators come to know about any person, who had used their personal details or accounts, bank or Carousell accounts to commit such criminal activities, then those suspects will be investigated by officers.

The police advised the public to stay alert from this scams and asked people to become conscious while shopping online. They said that the party, people have to deal with while purchasing goods online is a stranger. So, in that case, arrange a physical meet-up or only go for the cash on the delivery option instead of online payment.

The police also added that in some cases when advanced payment is required, people should use platforms that provide arrangements to only release the payment upon the customer receipt of the item.

As per the Penal Code, "whoever by deceiving any person, whether or not such deception was the sole or main inducement, fraudulently or dishonestly induces the person so deceived to deliver any property to any person, or to consent that any person shall retain any property, or intentionally induces the person so deceived to do or omit to do anything which he would not do or omit to do if he were not so deceived, and which act or omission causes or is likely to cause damage or harm to any person in body, mind, reputation or property, is said to 'cheat'."

So, if the court found those 102 suspects guilty of cheating, then all of them could face a jail term up to 10 years, including a fine as per the Penal Code Section 420. The law says, "Whoever cheats and thereby dishonestly induces the person deceived to deliver any property to any person, or to make, alter or destroy the whole or any part of a valuable security, or anything which is signed or sealed, and which is capable of being converted into a valuable security, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine."

For money laundering, the culprits may face an imprisonment up to 10 years and/ or a fine up to $500,000.