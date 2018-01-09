A 66-year-old Singaporean man was found dead at the foot of Fairmont Singapore at Bras Basah Road on Sunday. Reports said that the man, who was a hotel guest, was found lying motionless at the foot of the hotel and was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a medical assistance request at about 11.10 am. It added that an ambulance and a fire bike were immediately dispatched to the scene.

ALSO READ: Singapore: 26 women arrested for suspected vice activities in illegal massage parlours [PHOTOS]

The police said that they were informed about the incident at about 11.09 am and they are investigating the case as an unnatural death.

In an email conversation with Channel NewsAsia, Fairmont Singapore's director of marketing communications Vivian Tung said that the hotel is cooperating fully with the authorities on investigations into the incident.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the guest's family," she added in the email.