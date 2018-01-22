A Singaporean waiter, who was under heavy debt, has stolen around $10,000 from the Victory restaurant in North Bridge Road, where he worked between 1:00 am to 4:00 am.

The accused tried to hide from the restaurant's CCTV camera by covering himself with a black dustbin bag and umbrella. After watching the security footage, restaurant authorities came to know that the thief was their 64-year-old employee Rashid Koned.

However, he was caught by local police and presented before a court, where the justice authority heard about his entire planning related to the housebreaking incident.

On Monday, January 22, Rashid was sentenced to 18 months' jail after admitting the crime.

Quek Jing Feng, the Deputy Public Prosecutor said that at 1.10am Rashid arrived at the back lane of the restaurant on a bicycle and then he tried to push the camera up, scaled a wall and climbed through the second-floor window, which he opened using a wire to get into the restaurant. After getting inside he took a knife from the kitchen. Rashid tried to open two drawers by using the knife, as he knew that those two contained cash.

Once he got the cash, Rashid got out of the restaurant in the same way he entered. As per reports he stopped near Nicholl Highway MRT station and counted the stolen money. Then he took a bus to HarbourFront Centre, where he got inside an ATM and transferred $5,000 to his creditors.

Once the transaction was done, the accused went to meet his family by a ferry to reach Batam, Indonesia. He converted the rest of the money to Indonesian rupee and spent all of them.

However, Singapore police arrested him on November 10, 2017, when Rashid was coming back to the country from his homeland.