A 64-year-old man was found unconscious at the foot of a building, located at Sengkang on Thursday morning, April 12.

Later police said that they were alerted to the incident at around 9.43 am on Thursday that took place at Esparina Residences at 113 Compassvale Bow. When the officers reached the location they found the unconscious body of the man, who was later pronounced dead after a preliminary test by the paramedics at the scene.

Reports stated that the deceased was a Singapore citizen but it is not revealed yet whether the man was also a resident of the condominium or not. The police are yet to establish the reason behind the unnatural death of the old man.