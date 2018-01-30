National University of Singapore (NUS) has introduced a new career preparation module in January, which aims at training undergraduates for market jobs. The 12-week module is currently helping around 600 students to plan their career at the earliest.

The Career Catalyst module, where the second or third year of studies can enroll, aims at guiding students to figure out their career preference and impart knowledge about market skills.

The module consists of a 10-week foundational programme called Roots and Wings. It was introduced in 2016 and it teaches various life skills to students.

Ho Teck Hua, by NUS senior deputy president and provost, announced this initiative during the opening ceremony of NUS Career Fest on January 30. Ho also said that the programme will help students kickstart their career planning early. "The future of work in Singapore and around the world is changing rapidly. Our students need to be nimble to adapt to the changing landscape," said deputy president, as reported.

The NUS Career Fest saw active involvement of 260 employers from 21 industries offering about 4000 jobs in different sectors such as financial services, retail and hospitality and engineering. This was also the largest career fair organized by NUS till date with 10,000 NUS students and alumni expected to attend the event.

Not only the career fest gave an opportunity to students to meet employers and vice versa, it also allowed the freshmen to take part in talks with industry heads. Health Promotion Board chief executive Zee Yoong Kang; Claus Zieler, head of commercial operations at Bayer Pharmaceuticals; and Lim Teck Yong, regional head of operations and people team at Shopee were all part of this programme.

NUS Career Fest 2018 will also commence on Friday, February 2, 2018, from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM at Multi-Purpose Sports Hall 1 & 2 and "The Launch Pad" at the University Sports Centre.