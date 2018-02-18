Six people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision at Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon, Feb 17.

Two women and four men were rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Reports said that the injured people, aged between 24 and 55, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng.

One video related to the accident was posted on a Facebook page called Roads.sg, which showcased that a red car hit a dark blue Mitsubishi and after a spin, it crashed into the next lane of the PIE.

Local police were alerted to the accident, involving four cars and a taxi on PIE. All the vehicles were heading towards Changi Airport and the accident occurred near the Lornie Road exit at around 4.35 pm.

According to reports, the blue car stopped behind other seven cars, which were standing on the road.

However, Singapore Police Force has published a recent report on traffic accident statistics, where they stated that the number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by 7%, to 7,724

cases in 2017, from 8,304 cases in 2016. Please refer to Chart 3 for the number

of accidents resulting in injuries over the past five years.

On January 18, 2018, same kind of accident took place on PIE, where a chain collision involved five cars and caused massive congestion for more than an hour.