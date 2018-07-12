Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officials arrested six men, aged between 18 and 20, for their alleged involvement in drug-related offences. During the investigation, the officials seized 3kg of cannabis on Wednesday, July 11.

CNB said in a news release that was published on Thursday, all these men, who are taken under custody for suspected drug offences, are identified as Singaporean citizens.

The officials said that they tracked an 18-year-old suspect, who was carrying a bag and when the officers arrested him they found about 2.9kg of cannabis from the bag. Later, when another group of officials conducted a raid in the residence of another alleged drug trafficker, they spotted that a 20-year-old Singaporean was meeting with the 18-year-old arrested suspect.

They also arrested four other suspected drug abusers, including a 19-year-old and three Singaporean male, 20.

When the officers raided the house of the 18-year-old suspect, they recovered about 45g of cannabis. However, a police investigation on each and every suspect is going on.

The CNB added that the 2,951g of cannabis will be enough "to feed the addiction of about 420 abusers for a week."

Last year, as per Singapore's Drug Situation, which is a report published by the CNB showed a rise 40% of the drug abusers were arrested in 2017 and those arrested drug offenders were new abusers. It also stated that CNB saw that a significant portion of these arrested new abusers was mostly aged below 30.

The country has the world's one of the most strict law for drug-related offences. So, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, any convict, who will be found guilty of trafficking cannabis more than 500g inside the country could face a death penalty.