Singapore police arrested a 54-year-old man on Thursday for drug-related offences after he caused an accident involving a traffic police officer.

According to reports, police said that the accident involved a motorcycle of a traffic police and a bicycle at Geylang Road towards Kallang Road before Lorong 4 Geylang at around 5.45 pm.

A video of the incident was posted on social media that showed the rider of the bicycle was moving across multiple lanes and other vehicles were slowing down to let the man pass.

When the man reached the extreme left of the lane, a traffic police officer, who was travelling on the same lane was seen to crash and fall to his side. The bicyclist also has fallen on the road, as the motorcycle hits the rear wheel of the cycle.

As of now, no injuries have been reported but the police investigation is under process.

According to Misuse of Drugs Act, if a person found guilty for importing, exporting or found in possession of more than legally measured quantities of drugs, has to face the death sentence as it is considered as the Capital Punishment in Singapore.

A death sentence is also mandatory for those, who are caught while manufacturing:

Morphine, or any salt of morphine, ester of morphine or salt or ester of morphine

Diamorphine (heroin) or any salt of diamorphine

Cocaine or any salt of cocaine

Methamphetamine

There are some notable drug arrests in Singapore, which included Johannes van Damme, a Dutch national, who was caught at Changi International Airport in 1994. Local police seized 9.5 pounds of heroin in his suitcase. Singapore authority executed the convict on Sept 23, 1994.

An Australian citizen named Nguyen was arrested for trafficking heroin in Singapore in 2002. The total haul was 396.2g of heroin and he was executed in 2005.

In January 2018 Central Narcotics Bureau officers seized 8.8kg of heroin and arrested three suspects. The haul was considered as the biggest case in past three years.