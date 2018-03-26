A 53-year-old lorry driver became a victim of the road accident in Bukit Batok on Saturday afternoon, March 24. He could not survive after his vehicle collided with another car and died on the same day.

Reports stated that local police alerted to the incident at around 2.30 pm Saturday. The accident took place at Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.

The unnamed lorry driver was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, located at 1 Jurong East Street 21, which is eight to 11 minutes away from the accident spot. The man was unconscious when officials took him to the hospital.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they deployed an ambulance and informed the hospital to be prepared for the treatment of the injured man.

Reports claimed that the lorry driver suffered from a cardiac arrest, which caused his heartbeat to stop and he also lost blood due to his injuries.

However, a police investigation is going on.

As per local media said, the lorry had stopped on the road and a motorist sounded the horn. Then the lorry started to move into a lane and suddenly it collided with a black car.

Earlier on Wednesday, March 21 a 20-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider was seriously injured in an accident with a car in Bukit Batok.

However, Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police (TP) is responsible for road management in Singapore.

While LTA provides road related facilities for users and ensures the safety of vehicles, TP, on the other hand, is responsible for enforcing traffic regulations, publicity, and education.