A 51-year-old man molested a woman on Sunday, May 20 and was trapped in a bus at Telok Blangah Road, from where police arrested the alleged criminal.

The New Paper reported the police said that they took the man into custody for his alleged involvement in an outrage of modesty case. But the police investigation is still going on.

The woman, who was molested by the accused, said in a Facebook post that the incident took place after she boarded the bus on Sunday at around 9.30 am. As per Shin Min Daily News, she said that after the man touched the victim inappropriately, she hit his shoulder, then yelled at him and then she asked her fellow passengers to call the police.

The victim also mentioned that the bus conductor also witnessed the incident and other passengers offered their help to the woman.

Later, when the driver locked the door of the bus to trap the man inside the vehicle, he started to beg for mercy. Even though the post is now removed, the woman asked other victims of any molestation case to speak up and take a step ahead to stop such incidents.

The country implicated several rules to prevent such molestation cases. Still, there are many people, who keep doing such criminal activities. In Singapore, section 354 states that the assault or use of criminal force to a person with the intent to outrage modesty is a criminal offence, which will be liable to a jail term of up to 2 years, or a fine, or with caning, or a combination of the abovementioned punishments.