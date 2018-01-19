Students who aspire to build their career as criminal and family lawyers can now opt for a $50,000 scholarship to get admission in Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) School of Law.

SUSS has received a $2million donation on January 18, from the estate of Madam Irene Tan Liang Kheng, who died in 2016.

This donation has provided an opportunity to take the scholarship award for one or two SUSS law students who enlisted in Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Juris Doctor (JD) programmes each year. According to reports, this scholarship will be starting from 2019.

Madam Irene's nephew, Tan Hsuan Heng, who is also an executor of her estate explained the reason behind such a huge donation, during the donation ceremony on Thursday.

He said that it was his desire to see a graduate to create a society with gratefulness, kindness and charity that cares for others also, like the way Madam Irene has done for them.

This is not the first case of such investment in the field of education as Koh Choon Joo, who was a reputed lawyer and philanthropist, had donated most of his earnings to several educational institutions.

Madam Tan's husband Ong Tiong Tat was a close friend of Koh. Later, Ong was assigned as the executor of Koh's estate.

However, according to the criteria of the scholarship, a student has be a Singapore citizen and must have a monthly household per capita income of no more than $4,300. Any interested student must show the evidence of financial difficulties, if they want to take the scholarship award.

If a candidate has a good academic results, including society and community related work and a promising career in the law field, they can look forward to take this opportunity.

Cheong Hee Kiat, the president of SUSS said that this donation is for students who really want to practise law to help families in trouble and criminals who need advocates to fight for justice.