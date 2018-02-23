A 50-year-old man was taken to the National University Hospital after his car overturned at 1 Stars Avenue on Friday in Singapore.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Channel NewsAsia that it was informed about the accident at around 7.30 am.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the eyewitnesses saw a dark-coloured Citroen hatchback resting on its bonnet on the road across the Mediacorp Campus at around 8 am. Several SCDF officers were also spotted at the scene of the accident.

A recent report said that the overall road safety situation in Singapore had improved in the first half of 2017. There was a considerable decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities, since 2012 when the country started a Safe Ride campaign.

In the first half of 2017, the number of traffic fatalities decreased by 7.6 percent to 61, from 66 in the same period of 2016, said the report. Even the number of fatal accidents during the first half of 2017 decreased by 9.1 percent to 60, from 66 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by about 5.3 percent to 3,820 in the first half of 2017, from 4,034 in the same period in 2016, said the report. However, there were quite a number of reported accident deaths in January 2018.