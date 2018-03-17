A fire broke out in a condominium at 20 Leedon Heights near Farrer Road on Saturday morning in Singapore. Reports said that the fire started in the master bedroom of a second-floor unit in Block 24 at Leedon Residence.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire at around 10.30 am. However, there were no reports of any injury due to the incident. SCDF said that nearly 50 residents of the affected block were evacuated.

The firefighters put out the blaze with a waterjet, two compressed air foam backpacks and two hose reels in the condominium.

Several storeys of the block were affected by the plumes of smoke and soot from the fire, especially two units and the third and fourth floor.

SCDF told Channel NewsAsia that the firefighters had to force their way into both units to ensure that no one was trapped or affected by the fire.

Channel NewsAsia quoted a resident, who lives in the opposite block, as saying that there was a lot of smoke. "It was only when we heard the shattering of the windows and saw the smoke coming out of the unit, we realised it was the second-floor unit on fire," he told the publication.

According to the resident, the unit's window frames were warped from the heat of the blaze. SCDF said that they are still investigating the cause of the fire.