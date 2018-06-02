Five Singaporean became the victim of an accident that took place at Airport Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, May 30. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The accident occurred near Changi Airport's Terminal 2 involving two taxis. A dashboard camera footage that captured the aftermath of the incident, has shown those two involved vehicles as well as several police officers and police vans.

In the video, it was clear that, after the incident, officers blocked that accident zone and signalled other drivers to pass slowly by using the other lane to avoid any traffic jam.

However, police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 1.32 pm on Wednesday. When they reached the accident location they found those five casualties. All the injured people were taken to the Changi General Hospital, located at 2 Simei Street 3, which is almost six to eight minutes away from the accident scene. Reports stated that the victims were in a conscious state when officers admitted them to the hospital.

The police investigation is going on.

On Saturday, May 19 another accident took place at Airport Boulevard and caused a huge traffic jam. Police arrested a 35-year-old driver for committing traffic-related offences. That accident near Changi Airport involved two cars and one of the drivers, a 33-year-old female, was taken to the hospital, as she was found injured due to the collision of both vehicles.