Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday that it has dismantled a local drug trafficking syndicate and arrested four people, including the gang leader, in an operation early on Tuesday morning.

The authority has also seized a total of 1,375 grams of "Ice", including 'Ice' that had been dyed red, 548 Erimin-5 tablets, 413 "Ecstasy" tablets, 275 grams of cannabis, 72 grams of ketamine and 2 grams of heroin. The total estimated worth of the drugs seized is more than S$166,000.

CNB said in a press release that its officers were deployed at the vicinity of Punggol Drive to keep a lookout of a 34-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug trafficker, who was believed to be the leader of a local drug syndicate. The man was spotted driving a car while his associate, a 38-year-old Singaporean male, was seen driving another car with two other Singaporean male and female associates aged 45 and 37 respectively.

When officers moved in to arrest the subjects in their vehicles, the 34-year-old male attempted to evade arrest, while the rest of his associates were arrested on the spot. The officers pursued the 34-year-old in his car, which was subsequently found abandoned in the vicinity of Tebing Lane.

CNB added that the officers embarked on a search and later arrested the 34-year-old under a bridge along Punggol Promenade Riverside Walk. When the officers retraced the escape route, they found 2 disposed packets, a total of about 1,000 grams of "Ice". A raid on the subject's residence at Punggol Drive recovered another 243 grams of "Ice", 516 Erimin-5 tablets, 390 "Ecstasy" pills and 200 grams of cannabis.

The authorities conducted a search on the vehicle of the 38-year-old associate, as well as the three suspects' hideouts and residences. During the operation, they found about 70g of cannabis, 50g of "Ice", 2g of heroin, 23 Erimin-5 tablets, 2g of ketamine, two "Ecstasy" tablets and drug utensils.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested another 42-year-old Singaporean man who is believed to be a member of the same syndicate. A total of about 82g of "Ice", 70g of ketamine, 21 "Ecstasy" tablets, 9 Erimin-5 pills and about 5g of cannabis were recovered from his residence in Punggol Field.

CNB said that investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are still going on. The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of methamphetamine trafficked exceeds 250g.

"CNB had neutralized a drug trafficking syndicate that is capable of distributing significant amount of drugs to the local market. The amount of 'Ice' seized in this operation (1,375 grams) can feed the addiction of about 786 abusers for a week," CNB said.

The statement added: "275 grams of cannabis feeds the addiction of about 39 abusers a week. CNB will continue its relentless efforts against drug traffickers who seek only to profit at the expense of our society by disregarding the destruction they cause to individuals and their families."