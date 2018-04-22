A 49-year-old electronic scooter rider was taken to hospital after his device collided with a vehicle at Bukit Timah on Saturday, April 21.

Local police alerted about the accident that involved an e-scooter and a taxi at around 1.56 pm. The incident happened at the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechi.

A photo of the incident was uploaded on online chat platform Telegram, by the group of SG Road Blocks/Traffic News. The picture showed a white vehicle and a crushed e-scooter.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they when they reached the location, officials found the injured e-scooter rider, and he was later taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, situated at 1 Jurong East Street 21, which is almost six to nine minutes away from the accident spot.

The police investigation is going on.

Even though there are several rules and regulations for the drivers or riders, this incident has become the fourth e-scooter accident case in the region that took place in the month of April.

On Tuesday, April 17, a 26-year-old e-scooter rider was taken to nearby medical centre as his device collided with a car near Kembangan MRT stationPictures of the accident that happened at Sims Avenue East, in the direction of New Upper Changi Road, were shared through a Facebook page called Singapore roads accident.com. The images showed the black Lexus with a registration number plate which is SLW9046X. It also captured a plastic bag of items next to the car. It is clear that the accident caused the crack in the windscreen of the vehicle.

On the same day, another accident took place at Block 538, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, where an e-scooter driver knocked a Singaporean woman down and did not appear to provide assistance after the crash. The daughter of the 65-year-old victim used Facebook as a platform to trace the accused. The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the lady was on her way to pick up her granddaughter from the child care centre, the e-scooter rider allegedly hit the woman.

Even on Monday morning, April 16, police took an 86-year-old injured e-scooter rider to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment, after an accident took place that involved a bus and an electronic scooter at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Street 21. The hospital was also alerted to be on standby to receive the injured victim, who received multiple head injuries.