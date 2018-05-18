A 48-year-old male found guilty of several charges was sentenced to two years and two months of jail term on Monday, May 14. Even, he threw his own faeces at his ex-girlfriend in September 2017.

Reports stated that the accused pleaded guilty to five charges, which include criminal intimidation, using criminal force, mischief, assault theft and harassment. As per the court's order the name of the 28-year-old victim, who works in a food stall, cannot be revealed.

Even though the accused is identified as a married man, the couple were in a romantic relationship since 2017 and they were living together. Both of them used to be the colleagues at a chicken stall in Bedok. On August 15, 2017, they somehow got into a fight at their working place and when the woman threatened to leave, the accused also threatened her by using a chopping knife.

After this incident, the woman left the job on the same day and his brother lodged a police report against the accused on the next day. Reports stated that the victim left the house, where she used to live with the man and allegedly ended the relationship through phone conversation. Later, the victim started to work in a food outlet, located at ION Orchard shopping centre.

The accused went to the new workplace of the woman on September 27 and threw a bag, which was filled with his own watery stool, as he was experiencing diarrhoea that day, towards the victim. That bag hit her arm, including the face of a co-worker.

Because of the incident, the food of the woman's place was affected, including another adjoining eatery. Those food outlets had to throw out all their items and shut down the shop for the entire day, which caused a huge loss more than $5000 in income to the eateries.

After embarrassing the victim at her new workplace, on November 11 the accused again harassed his ex-girlfriend at a bus stop. He pushed the woman against a wall, pulled her nose, punched her, scratched her neck part and also bit on her face.

Reports also said that the man was also involved in a theft case, as he stole about $20, from a Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Chinatown on November 15. As per the police documents, in 2016 the man was released from the jail after spending seven years behind the bars for property related offences.