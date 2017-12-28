A 46-year-old man was injured on Thursday after a car collided into the back of a road-sweeper lorry in an accident on Adam Road towards Farrer Road in Singapore. The police said that the man, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

The police said that they were informed about the accident involving a silver sedan at around 4.02 am. Channel NewsAsia reported that the injured man was driving the sedan.

The lorry driver was driving along the left lane of the Farrer Flyover when he felt the impact of the collision from the back. However, reports said that the driver escaped the accident unhurt and the vehicle did not suffer much damage.

Several photos that were circulated online showed that the front part of the car was badly smashed. The debris and part of the bumper were seen strewn across the road, while the windscreen of the car appeared shattered.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on Twitter at 4.22 am and warned the motorists about the accident. Later, it urged the motorists to avoid the left lane of Farrer Flyover in a subsequent tweet at 5.13am.

The police said that the investigations were still going on.