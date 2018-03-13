A 44-year-old woman was injured after her car crashed into the back of a lorry on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) early on Tuesday morning. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the woman was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical treatment.

The police told The Straits Times that they were informed about the accident involving a car and two lorries on the PIE, towards Tuas, at about 1.20 am. The accident took place after the Eunos Road exit.

Reports said that the lorry was parked in the first lane and its warning lights were turned on. Another lorry was also parked in front of it with several traffic cones were placed on the lane. It appeared that the first lorry was involved in works being carried out on the expressway at the time.

A dashboard camera caught the dramatic crash, which caused the car to be wedged under the lorry. The video was posted on the Singapore No.1 All in One Sharing / Updates Facebook group on Tuesday afternoon.

The Straits Times reported that the woman has suffered spinal injuries, and cuts on her left arm. Two other passengers were also there in the car at the time of the accident. However, there did not suffer any injury.

The police said that the investigations are still going on.