A 44-year-old man was sentenced to two months' jail on Friday, as he was found guilty of a criminal intimidation charge. The accused had received nude photos of a woman, including her phone number and asked the woman that what she could offer him to get those images back.

The accused, Alexandra Chan Chee Meng, who is a hospital senior storekeeper asked the woman that would she like to give him cash or body in return for those nude pictures.

Reports said that Chan got those photos from a social media website called Alamak Chat. The ex-boyfriend of the unnamed woman had posted that he had some nude photos to share and asked interested people to contact him privately.

These pictures were taken when the woman was in a relationship with the man. He took the pictures of the victim while she was performing a sexual act. In January 2015, they broke up after four years of relationship. Later, the ex-boyfriend uploaded those images online.

When the accused responded to the post shared by victim's ex-boyfriend, Chan received those nude images and the mobile number of the woman. The accused then started texting and calling her. The woman would either ignored those messages or excuse herself by saying that she was having exams.

Later, on April 23, 2016, the victim told Chan that she would file a police complain but the accused said that the pictures would not be deleted if she inform police and then he propositioned her. Finally, on May 23, 2016, the woman told the police about the man and those photos.

T.M. Sinnadurai, the lawyer of Chan, the father of one child, urged for a lenient sentence. He told District Judge Brenda Tan that, his client admits that his actions were due to a lapse in judgement and this is a scar that will remain with him for the rest of his life.

Cahn is now out on bail of $10,000 as he has to settle some personal matters. He will join the court session at the State Courts on June 1 to begin his sentence. The ex-boyfriend of the woman was also sentenced to two months' of imprisonment for distributing obscene photos.