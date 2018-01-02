At least four people were wounded after a ceiling collapsed at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Tuesday in Singapore. According to reports, three people, who had head injuries, abrasions and cuts, were taken to the Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the accident at around 10.13 am. Channel NewsAsia reported that the fourth injured person was treated at RWS' in-house clinic.

Reports said that the incident took place when a ceiling board collapsed during repair works on the ceiling in the casino. All the four injured people were workers who had been doing the repair work.

John, a visitor to the casino, said that he saw one of the injured workers being helped out. "I heard a loud sound," the 30-year-old told Channel NewsAsia. "I think there was one person who was injured, but with very mild injuries. The security guard helped him out, but it's not very serious. Probably the corner of (the ceiling board) hit him."