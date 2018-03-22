Singapore police have arrested four men for their involvement in a fight outside a nightclub in Jalan Besar early on Thursday morning in Singapore. Channel NewsAsia reported that one of the men was injured in the brawl.

The police said that they were informed about the case of affray at around 2 am. They added that the 23-year-old injured man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical treatment.

A video of the fight was posted on the Facebook page of Fabrications About Singapore. The footage showed a group of people mostly dressed in black outside the nightclub.

The clip showed some of those men punching and shoving one another. The police said that the investigations are still going on.

Last week, a 22-year-old man was arrested for rioting in Geylang, located at the eastern fringe of the Central Region of Singapore. The brawl involved several people.

Another similar case took place at Orchard Towers, where police officials arrested five men, aged between 27 and 63, on March 7 for rioting.

These suspects were found assaulting a man near the shopping centre's taxi stand. After the arrest, police found a knife from one of the suspects and after an initial investigation, police found that the suspects have also attacked three others who tried to intervene and stop them from assaulting the victim.