Singapore police have detained four men on Saturday, aged between 18 and 24, for collecting donations door-to-door in public areas without having House to House And Street Collections license.

Police was alerted about this incident after receiving several reports between March 2 and 19 from the members of the public. These reports stated that some youths allegedly asked them for donations and in some cases, these suspects tried to sell their mobile phone accessories.

The suspects had claimed to be the representatives of an organization and that the collected donation or earnings from the sales of phone accessories would go to former convicts and underprivileged families.

But police found that those four detained youths did not have a license to collect donations or funds and suspect that the offenders may have been involved in other similar cases. They have launched an investigation into the case.

The House to House and Street Collections Act states that If any person promotes a collection without a valid licence authorising him or her, or authorising another to promote that collection, he or she shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or to both.