Sven people became injured after a four-car chain collision took place in Sheares Avenue on Saturday evening, June 2. All the victims of the accident were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A dashboard camera footage of that accident was shared on a Facebook page called ROADS.sg. The video showed a black Audi car with Singapore registration number SKF1583R flipped over just before an Electronic Road Pricing gantry in Sheares Avenue, next to Marina Bay Sands hotel after it collided with a silver Toyota Altis.

The accident also caused damages to the silver car on its side and the left front tyre was punctured due to the incident. The video showed a group of young people were standing next to the Audi and a man, wearing a green t-shirt and a helmet along with another individual came forward to look inside the flipped car to provide their assistance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at around 7.25 pm on Saturday after they received a call for ambulance assistance. When the officers reached the location, they found four injured adults and three wounded children.

Those four adults were taken to Singapore General Hospital, located at Outram Road, which is almost nine to 11 minutes away from the accident spot. The three injured children were rushed into KK Women's and Children's Hospital, situated at Bukit Timah Road, which is also nine to 12 minutes away from the incident location.

Later, SCDF stated that when their officials found the victims, all of them were conscious. However, the police investigation is going on.