An accident in Geylang Road on Friday, June 15 caused serious injuries to a 37-year-old man. Even though he was taken to the hospital, the injuries were so severe that he died on the same day.

A witness told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that as an impact of the collision with a minibus, the man's shoes were flung about five metres away. Reports stated that the man was crossing the road when this accident happened.

The 33-year-old witness, who is an employee of a coffee shop also said that on the day of the accident five people came forward to provide their assistance. While three of them were directing the traffic to clear the area, two passers-by came to help the deceased.

Later, police said that they were informed about the incident at around 1.20 am. When the officials reached the location they found the unconscious body of the 37-year-old unnamed victim.

The man was taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 1 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, which is quite close to the Geylang Road and hardly takes 11 minutes via CTE. But, later police confirmed the death news of that victim and said the cause of his death was serious injuries.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that along with the deceased, police also found the injured 50-year-old minibus driver at the accident spot but he was conscious when officials took him to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital. However, the driver's condition is stable now and he is also cooperating with the police for the investigation.

