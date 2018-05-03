A 34-year-old Singaporean man was found guilty of failing to bring his sick dogs to a veterinarian and was fined $48,000 for his carelessness.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a news release that man, who was identified as Bernat Ong Yan Jie was in charge of the operations of Pretty Pets Kennel.

AVA added that in March 2017 during an inspection, officers found four dogs, including one female Pomeranian and a female Cavalier King Charles Spaniel at Pretty Pets Kennel in very poor health conditions. Investigators later said that Ong, who was supposed to look after those dogs, has failed to seek veterinary treatment for them.

Earlier a 42-year-old man, Choo Pui Lee was found guilty of keeping his dogs without having the proper licence. He was later fined $8,500 for breaching pet farm licensing conditions. AVA also said that they have found damaged metal cages and playpen bedding, which might have injured the dogs.

AVA said that for failure in duty of care in the course of conducting an animal-related business, offenders can face a jail term up to two years for the first conviction and/or a maximum fine of $40,000.

In the statement, AVA said that people can play a part by "reporting errant pet farms or shops to AVA via our 24-hour hotline, 1800-476-1600, or via our website. Photographic and/or video graphic evidence will help us in our investigations. All information shared with AVA will be held in strict confidence."

As per AVA, under the Animals and Birds (Dog Licensing and Control) Rules, all dogs must be licensed for rabies control. Also stated that,