An accident took place in Upper Jurong Road on Wednesday morning and that caused the death of a motorcyclist.

Police said that they were alerted to the incident that happens in Upper Jurong Road towards Pioneer Road North at around 7 am. When the officers reached the location they found a motionless body of a 33-year-old motorcyclist.

Later a police spokesperson stated that after the paramedics diagnosed the unconscious man, they pronounced the man dead at the spot.

However, even though the police investigation is going on, reports stated that the accident took place after the motorcyclist lost control of his own bike and was thrown off the vehicle in Upper Jurong Road.

A witness of the incident told the Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he saw the victim of this accident and his motorcycle. He also mentioned that vehicle was badly damaged and that was later recovered from a grass patch on the side of the road.

Due to the accident, two of the three lanes in Upper Jurong Road were closed that caused a huge traffic jam.

This is the fifth road accident case that took place in Singapore. On Sunday another accident that involved an elderly Singapore resident and a cyclist occurred in Tampines. The victim of that incident was taken to the Changi General Hospital and reports stated that she was on life support. The son of the 60-year-old victim said that his mother had several traumatic injuries on her head due to the accident.

The son of the victim also clarified that his mother was apparently briskly walking along a shared path for joggers and cyclists on the Tampines Park Connector when the 17-year-old bicycle rider hit her.