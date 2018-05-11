Two buses collided at a Bukit Batok bus stop, which is opposite the German European School on Friday morning. The accident caused injuries of more than 30 people.

Reports stated that Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the local police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 9 am that took place in Jalan Jurong Kechil, near Old Jurong Road.

SCDF said that 33 people were taken to three different hospitals. Among the injured people, 14 were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, located at 1 Jurong East Street 21, another 14 were admitted in National University Hospital, situated at 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road and five people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which is located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng.

In addition, police said that the victims of this accident case were found conscious when the officers reached the location and later they sent all of them to different hospitals for treatment.

Reports also stated that as of now no serious injuries were reported but among all the injured people there was a pregnant lady, who also became a victim of this accident.

Tammy Tan, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications has clarified that the accident involved service 157, which crashed into an SMRT bus, standing on the Bukit Batok bus stop. She also mentioned that five SBS Transit communication teams have gone to those hospitals to provide their assistance to the victims.

Tammy added that the authority is very regretful due to the accident and their main priority is the well-being of all injured passengers. She said that the authority will cooperate with police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in their investigation process.

The aftermath of the accident was captured in several photos, which were posted by a Facebook user, Linie Gabas Sajonia at around 10 am on Friday. Those pictures have shown badly damaged SBS Transit bus and the SMRT bus 970. In one of the pictures, a safety bollard could be seen at the bus stop that helped to minimise the impact of the collision.

Those pictures included the smashed windscreen of the SBS Transit. Images also showed a large porting of its front section, which has fallen off, including the registration plate. In other photos, dents on the rear of the SMRT bus and the metal, debris could be seen.

Later, when the staff and workers from the transport operators arrived at the location, they started to clear the debris. At around 11.30 the smart bus was towed away from the bus stop.

LTA tweeted about the accident at around 10.15 am and informed people about the accident that took place in the Jalan Jurong Kechil, towards Jalan Tekukor and after Old Jurong Road. In that tweet, they also advised the motorists to avoid the left most lane of that particular road.

As of now the details related to the collision is not clear but the police investigation is going on.