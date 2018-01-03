A 31-year-old motorcyclist, who is believed to be a Malaysian, died in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday morning in Singapore. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the police was alerted at about 6.45 am to the incident that took place along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, after the Upper Jurong Road exit. SCDF was informed at about 6.55 am.

According to Channel NewsAsia reports, the motorcyclist had skidded and that no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

An image that was shared on a Telegram traffic news channel showed the traffic cones that marked off the extreme right lane and a blue tent was also seen.

On Twitter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the accident caused congestion until Jalan Bahar. The police said that the investigations are still going on.