A 31-year-old foreign domestic helper was arrested on Friday for throwing items from a second-storey flat in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore. However, Channel NewsAsia reported that there was no report of any injury due to the incident.

The police said that they were informed about the incident at Block 623 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 at about 2.30 pm.

A video that was circulated on WhatsApp and social media showed the woman tossing items such as rice cooker, kettle, pots and pans, and a bamboo pole out of the flat's window.

The police said that the investigations are still going on.